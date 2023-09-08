Class 1 Drivers x3 (Zvishavane & Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified for the above mentioned post under the Central Services, Amenities And Maintenance Department. (Zvishavane x2 And Gweru x1).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Driving University staff and students to authorised destinations.
- Delivering and collecting University goods to and from service providers.
- Maintaining the University fleet in a clean and smart state always.
- Checking the state of vehicles every time before driving off.
- Compiling and submitting vehicle log sheets to the Transport Officer at the end of every month.
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proof of Secondary Education (O Level seating).
- A defensive driving certificate is a must.
- A minimum of 2 years of driving experience
- Ability to work after normal working hours.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the email subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above-mentioned instructions will cause the application to be disqualified.
This advert will remain active until all the advertised posts have been filled.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.