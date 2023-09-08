Class 1 Electrician (Bulawayo)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 1 Electrician to join our team in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- In summary the role involves providing support on all our electrical products as well as maintaining and repairing electrical components in our workshops.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 Electrician (Preferably Apprentice trained).
- At least 5 years' relevant working experience.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Good ethical and moral values
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs to: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 09 September 2023
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
