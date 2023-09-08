Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Class 1 Electrician (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Sep. 09, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 1 Electrician to join our team in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • In summary the role involves providing support on all our electrical products as well as maintaining and repairing electrical components in our workshops.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Electrician (Preferably Apprentice trained).
  • At least 5 years' relevant working experience.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
  • Good ethical and moral values
  • Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 09 September 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

