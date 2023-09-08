Class 1 Electrician (Bulawayo)

Click to see results

Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced Class 1 Electrician to join our team in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

In summary the role involves providing support on all our electrical products as well as maintaining and repairing electrical components in our workshops.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Electrician (Preferably Apprentice trained).

At least 5 years' relevant working experience.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Good ethical and moral values

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: gtashaya@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 09 September 2023