Class 2 Driver Grade: 5 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
To conduct all assigned driving duties.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To conduct all assigned driving duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have English Language at O ‘level and any other subject.
- Class 2 Drivers Licence and Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
- One year working experience in a similar position an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked “Class 2 Driver ” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned:
The Chief Executive Officer
Umguza Rural District Council
56 Jason Moyo
P. O Box 749
Bulawayo
Deadline: 19 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Umguza Rural District Council
The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.
Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.