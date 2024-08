Job Description

Looking for class 2 drivers able to drive daf and scania 30 tonne lorries.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Age 35 and abive with clean class 2 drivers licence.

At least 5 years experience with traceble records.

No chancers please.

Other

How to Apply

Send CVs to: humanresourcesstrike@gmail.com