SECURICO Security Services

Class 3 Licenced Security Supervisor (Harare)

SECURICO Security Services
Aug. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Guard Selection.
  • Induction & deployment.
  • Supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have an O Level education.
  • Class 3 driving licence plus at least one year riding experience.
  • Previous experience in the private security sector a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Submit CV, Licence and other relevant documents to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 12 August 2023

SECURICO Security Services

A leading provider of private security services in Zimbabwe

