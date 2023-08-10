Class 3 Licenced Security Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Guard Selection.

Induction & deployment.

Supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have an O Level education.

Class 3 driving licence plus at least one year riding experience.

Previous experience in the private security sector a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Submit CV, Licence and other relevant documents to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 12 August 2023