Class 3 Licenced Security Supervisor (Harare)
SECURICO Security Services
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Guard Selection.
- Induction & deployment.
- Supervision.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have an O Level education.
- Class 3 driving licence plus at least one year riding experience.
- Previous experience in the private security sector a plus.
Other
How to Apply
Submit CV, Licence and other relevant documents to: vacancies@securico.co.zw
Deadline: 12 August 2023
