SECURICO Security Services

Class 4 Drivers (Harare)

SECURICO Security Services
Aug. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • General Driving Duties & Specialized Assignment Driving Duties.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 4 driving licence.
  • At Least 3 years driving experience (traceable references required).
  • No criminal record or misdemeanour record from previous employer/s.
  • Prepared to undergo basic security training.
  • Thorough background checks shall be conducted.

How to Apply

Submit CV, licence and references to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 12 August 2023

SECURICO Security Services

A leading provider of private security services in Zimbabwe

Browse Jobs

