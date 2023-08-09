Class 4 Drivers (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

General Driving Duties & Specialized Assignment Driving Duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 4 driving licence.

At Least 3 years driving experience (traceable references required).

No criminal record or misdemeanour record from previous employer/s.

Prepared to undergo basic security training.

Thorough background checks shall be conducted.

Other

How to Apply

Submit CV, licence and references to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 12 August 2023