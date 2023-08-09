Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Class 4 Drivers (Harare)
SECURICO Security Services
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- General Driving Duties & Specialized Assignment Driving Duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 4 driving licence.
- At Least 3 years driving experience (traceable references required).
- No criminal record or misdemeanour record from previous employer/s.
- Prepared to undergo basic security training.
- Thorough background checks shall be conducted.
Other
How to Apply
Submit CV, licence and references to: vacancies@securico.co.zw
Deadline: 12 August 2023
