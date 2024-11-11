Class One Electrician (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in a leading diversified conglomerate for the position of Electrician. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business performance through designing and executing planned and reactive property maintenance plan across all the organization’s properties. The successful candidate must possess significant experience in property maintenance and management, covering mechanical and electrical work and be skilled in procuring and managing maintenance services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review and implement an annual property maintenance improvement plan which sets out a robust programme, implementation strategy and budget for reactive repairs and cyclical maintenance.

Respond to tenants phone calls, emails and reporting maintenance/repair issues and log in all the issues for scheduled maintenance and repair.

Perform electrical and general maintenance and repair work; install/replace fixtures, pipes, switches and wiring.

Responsible for improving the booking and management processes for reactive repairs, cyclical maintenance, and planned maintenance.

Responsible for the establishment and delivery of maintenance programmes/ schedules, (planned, condition, inspections and reactive).

Ensure accurate records are kept across all properties maintenance and improvement functions.

Monitor contractor/supplier invoices and, subject to the Property Manager’s approval of work completed, present invoices to Accounts for payment or raise invoices as required.

Ensuring all health, safety and environmental requirements are adhered to in accordance with the group’s SHEQ policy.

Detect needed repairs on buildings, grounds, and equipment following established inspection procedures.

Demonstrate excellent Customer Care in dealing with all stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Journeyman - Electrician.

National Certificate/ Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering.

Apprentice trained candidate have an added advantage.

At least 4 years experience in property maintenance.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw, with the title Electrician in the subject line not later than Friday 8 November 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.