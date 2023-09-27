Class Two (2) Truck Drivers x54
Job Description
Employment opportunities for suitably qualified and experienced drivers have arisen within Unifreight Africa Ltd. Class 2 drivers who meet the following minimum requirements are invited to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Clean Class 2 Driver`s Licence with a Re-test.
- Valid medical and Defensive driving Certificate.
- 5 years’ Experience driving heavy duties vehicles with traceable references.
- Must be 35 years of age and above.
- Police clearance.
How to Apply
Candidates who meet the above criteria should hand deliver their applications with detailed CV to:
Human Resources Department, Unifreight Africa Ltd,
Cnr Orme and Willow Road New Ardbennie, Harare or email: jchivasa@swift.co.zw inbox us on social media.
Deadline: 06 October 2023
SWIFT
Swift Transport is a proudly Zimbabwean company and was established 75 years ago. It is a dynamic force in the world of road freight and distribution solutions. Swift has a well-established range of service offerings making it the go to company who can take care of all transport solutions through its main brands - Swift Courier Express, Swift Freight, Swift Full loads and Swift Mutakuri. Swift is also the only transport company that can boast a nationwide network, with its 35 depots situated throughout the country.