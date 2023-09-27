Pindula|Search Pindula
Class Two (2) Truck Drivers x54

Oct. 06, 2023
Job Description

Employment opportunities for suitably qualified and experienced drivers have arisen within Unifreight Africa Ltd. Class 2 drivers who meet the following minimum requirements are invited to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Clean Class 2 Driver`s Licence with a Re-test.
  • Valid medical and Defensive driving Certificate.
  • 5 years’ Experience driving heavy duties vehicles with traceable references.
  • Must be 35 years of age and above.
  • Police clearance.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the above criteria should hand deliver their applications with detailed CV to: 

Human Resources Department, Unifreight Africa Ltd,

Cnr Orme and Willow Road New Ardbennie, Harare or email: jchivasa@swift.co.zw inbox us on social media.

Deadline: 06 October 2023

Swift Transport is a proudly Zimbabwean company and was established 75 years ago. It is a dynamic force in the world of road freight and distribution solutions. Swift has a well-established range of service offerings making it the go to company who can take care of all transport solutions through its main brands - Swift Courier Express, Swift Freight, Swift Full loads and Swift Mutakuri. Swift is also the only transport company that can boast a nationwide network, with its 35 depots situated throughout the country.

 

