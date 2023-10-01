Cleaner (Gwanda)

Job Description

Execute, according to hygienic standards the housekeeping and cleaning activities needed to ensure the MSF offices, houses, pharmacies, warehouses, or any other properties are in order and meet Infection Prevention Control (IPC) measures.

Type of Contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months.

Start Date: October 2023.

Immediate Supervisor: HR & Finance Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Keep MSF premises clean and tidy. Clean offices, rooms, floors, windows, shelves, and furniture.

Manage equipment (brooms, mops, buckets, cloths, etc.).

Restock hygiene supplies (toilet paper, soap, etc.) and empty waste bins as required.

Check that the water supply (kitchen, toilets, sinks, and showers) is sufficient before and during water cuts.

Segregate and manage waste as per waste management/recycling guidelines.

Welcome all guests and visitors.

Maintain a safe environment and follow safety procedures, including use of personal protective equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of ordinary ‘O” level education certificate.

Work experience with an international NGO in an Inter-cultural context is an advantage, either as a volunteer, intern, or fixed term employee.

Proactive and organised – able to establish work priorities.

A commitment to working independently and within a team, and to safeguarding practices.

Good oral and written English language and any local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for, to The Human Resources/Finance Assistant, MSF- Belgium, 4 Lawley Street, Gwanda or by email to: msfocb-gwanda-adminfin@brussels.msf.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 1 week of advert closure. Note that MSF-Belgium, Zimbabwe Mission does not solicit any organization or individual to recruit on their behalf. No fee is charged throughout the recruitment, selection and placement process. Canvassing will lead to disqualification of candidates.