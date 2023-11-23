Cleaner (Harare)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen at our Msasa Branch for the position of Cleaner reporting to the Vehicle Sales Administrator, applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O ‘Level passes to include English and Mathematics.

Valid class 4 Driver’s licence will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ traceable experience.

Must be able to work under minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.