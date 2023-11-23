Cleaner (Harare)
Job Description
A vacancy has arisen at our Msasa Branch for the position of Cleaner reporting to the Vehicle Sales Administrator, applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O ‘Level passes to include English and Mathematics.
- Valid class 4 Driver’s licence will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years’ traceable experience.
- Must be able to work under minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 22 November 2023
Clover Leaf Motors
The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.
Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.