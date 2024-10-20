Cleaner (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant post on FIXED TERM BASIS that has arisen within ZESA Holdings at the National Training Centre.

CLEANER (X1) (ZH/NTC/05/10/2024)

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning of offices, corridors, public areas, rest rooms and other designated areas.

Reporting of defective facilities and cleaning equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language.

1 Year proven and relevant experience.

Ability to work under pressure and irregular hours.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be delivered not later than Sunday 20 October 2024 addressed to.