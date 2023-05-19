Job Description

We are seeking a suitable candidate to fill the above vacancy.

Cleaning workstation/kitchen counter as well as cups and utensils used by employees to eliminate contamination to prevent illnesses. Perform various cleaning actions such as dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning ceiling vents to ensure they are clean at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning workstation/kitchen counter as well as cups and utensils used by employees to eliminate contamination to prevent illnesses

Perform various cleaning actions such as dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, cleaning ceiling vents to ensure they are clean at all times. Ensures boardroom and meeting room are clean, tidy, and ready for use.

Monitors cleanliness of toilets and informs Administrator when supplies are running low.

Examines all electrical kitchen and office gadgets and ensures that they are fully functional.

Reports all faults immediately to the Administrator to ensure that they are repaired or replaced timeously.

Empty garbage and keep garbage areas clean and covered * Perform any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘0’ Levels.

2 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you are suitably qualified send the application and resume with email addresses of contactable work references to: hr@traversal.co.zw. Indicate POSITION in email subject line, applications without relevant subject line will not be considered.

NB: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and closed as applicable.

Deadline: 05 May 2023