Cleaner/Messenger (Gweru)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:
(1 YEAR CONTRACT)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning and maintaining the work premises.
- Cleaning the rest rooms.
- Disposal of waste.
- Receipting and dispatching office supplies.
- Running other errands as may be required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have at least 5 Ordinary Level passes.
- At least 1 year experience in a similar position.
- Must have good Communication Skills.
- Must be honest and hardworking.
- Must be reliable.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 26 October 2023
