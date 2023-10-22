Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Cleaner/Messenger (Gweru)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Oct. 26, 2023
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:

(1 YEAR CONTRACT)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Cleaning and maintaining the work premises.
  • Cleaning the rest rooms.
  • Disposal of waste.
  • Receipting and dispatching office supplies.
  • Running other errands as may be required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have at least 5 Ordinary Level passes.
  • At least 1 year experience in a similar position.
  • Must have good Communication Skills.
  • Must be honest and hardworking.
  • Must be reliable.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 26 October 2023

.

