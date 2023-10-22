Cleaner/Messenger (Gweru)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:

(1 YEAR CONTRACT)

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning and maintaining the work premises.

Cleaning the rest rooms.

Disposal of waste.

Receipting and dispatching office supplies.

Running other errands as may be required.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have at least 5 Ordinary Level passes.

At least 1 year experience in a similar position.

Must have good Communication Skills.

Must be honest and hardworking.

Must be reliable.

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw