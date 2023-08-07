Cleaning Technician

Job Description

A leading organisation in the pest control, cleaning, landscaping, and waste management space seeks to hire Cleaning Technicians to fill vacancies that have arisen within the organisation. The positions exist to support the overall strategic business objectives of the organisation through the provision of comprehensive cleaning services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform various cleaning services at designated facilities such as dusting, sweeping, mopping, washing, shampooing, scrubbing, sanitising, polishing, vacuuming and steam cleaning.

Maintain hygiene standards at client’s premises by servicing restrooms, drains, sinks, emptying refuse and sanitary bins, wiping down communal surfaces, equipment, and ensuring outside walkways are clear and free of debris.

Operate and maintain mechanised and non-mechanised cleaning equipment and report any faults to management to prevent damage to floors, equipment and fixtures.

Replenish consumable washroom items (soaps, toilet rolls, paper towels, air fresheners, condoms, toilet seat wipes, sanitary bags, bin liners and urinal screens) if required.

Notify management of occurring deficiencies or needs for stocking and maintaining supply levels of cleaning detergents and equipment.

Clean walls, windows, glass partitions and mirrors at the client’s premises.

Perform and document routine inspections and cleaning activities.

Conduct exceptional cleaning tasks and special projects upon request.

Collaborate with colleagues within and outside the cleaning division to ensure maximum efficiency of tasks.

Follow all health and safety regulations of the client’s facility as well as those of Almond Africa.

Dispose of all cleaning solutions appropriately and per the client’s and Almond Africa’s policies.

Make adjustments and perform minor repairs to cleaning equipment as per the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Keep the inside and outside perimeter of the client’s premises free of any litter.

Ensure food safety by keeping food preparation areas dry and clean.

Qualifications and Experience

At least “C” in O’ Level Maths and English .

Criminal free record.

Age range 22 - 50.

Experience in a cleaning role is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are to indicate on their applications, the city they would prefer to be employed in (Harare or Bulawayo). Please forward your application letter and CV, copies of all academic and professional certificates and at least two reference letters to: hr@almondafrica.com

NB: Successful candidates will be required to provide a police clearance. Successful candidates will undergo a food handler’s medical examination.