Cleansing Supervisor
Job Description
The above mentioned position has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implements developed solid waste management programs.
- Monitors and evaluates sanitary landfill site activities.
- Monitors refuse removal services.
- Conducts waste management education.
- Investigates and solves complaints.
- Inspects public conveniences and mobile toilets.
- Checks for dog licenses, issue notices for unlicensed dogs and impounds stray dogs.
- Conducts Anti-litter and Anti- dumping programmes.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Environmental Health or equivalent.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license.
- At least three (3) years’ experience in a similar work environment.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Cleansing Supervisor” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
Not later than Monday, 22 July 2024
C. DUBE TOWN CLERKGenerate a Whatsapp Message
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.