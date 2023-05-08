Clerk of Works :Southern Region

Job Description

We are looking for an enthusiastic, self – motivated and committed individual to join our Dynamic Team Members for the position above. Based in Bulawayo, the incumbent will be responsible to the Manager Properties for supervising new projects and maintenance works undertaken for TelOne are completed to the specifications, within timelines and budget.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares work specifications and cost estimates related to all types of building works.

Prepares plans for minor additions, alterations, and extensions to old and new buildings.

Designs and liaises with local authorities with regard to details of construction by-laws.

Verifies claims and certificates submitted by contractors for work carried out.

Carries out assessments and compile bills of quantities for major works for outsourcing as well as participating in the evaluation of the tender for engagement of service provider

Participates in cost estimates and cost benefit analysis for projects to enable approval of works by senior management, assess and formulate materials schedules for procurement

Considers requests for scope variations from contractors and/or users and submit recommendations to management.

Certifies completed works and verify interim claims submitted by contractors’ and initiates payment to the service provider

Provides management with input for compilation of departmental annual budget

Provides guidance to subordinates in the performance of tasks, identify competency

deficiencies and recommend for training.

Complete all related tasks as when necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Rural and urban planning / Quantity Surveying/ Civil Engineering or equivalent.

Higher national diploma in architecture / quantity surveying/ civil or structural engineering.  A minimum of 3 years’ experience in the construction industry.

Valid Driver’s license a must.

Member of a Professional Institution.

Competencies:

Sound Project Management Skills.

AutoCAD Skills.

High Level of attention to detail and interpersonal skills

Strong verbal and written Communication Skills.

Ability to produce 3dimensional drawings (3d) models is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above post, please email to: careers@telone.co.zw and if you experience any application challenges on the platform please contact our Human Resources team on careerssupport@telone.co.zw.

NB: Note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.

Deadline: 12 May 2023