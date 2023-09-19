Clerk x2
Job Description
REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in preparation of examinations.
- Inputting data from departments (conversion of raw marks).
- Creating, updating, maintaining and keeping departmental database; files and filing systems.
- Assisting in preparation of invigilation timetables.
- Assisting in issuing of certificates.
- Assisting in circulation of examination results to respective departments.
- Assisting with day-to-day efficient operation of the office.
- Typing correspondences.
- Answering telephone calls, sorting and distributing mail.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department,
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least 5 O” Levels including English Language and Mathematics, a HEXCO National Certificate in Computer Studies or a HEXCO National Certificate in Records and Information Science Management; at least one (1) year post qualification experience in a similar position. University experience would be an added advantage.
Skills/ Competences:
- Should have good organisations skills.
- Be highly competent in Information Technology.
- Should be mature, hardworking, reliable and well groomed.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/registrars-department-clerk-2-posts/
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.