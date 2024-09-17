Client Relationship Manager (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
To drive business growth within Corporate Banking and to manage risk and minimize loss to the Bank.
Duties and Responsibilities
Business Development:
- Responsible for identifying and developing quality business in line with strategy.
- Successfully negotiating facility terms and pricing with clients.
- Cross-sell products offered by the group.
- Develop Term Sheets for prospective deals.
- Develop comprehensive account strategy for all relationships under management.
Portfolio Quality and Risk Management:
- Ensure all facility documentation and security registration is completed on time to ensure smooth execution of transactions.
- Review client profitability and ensure there are no revenue leakages.
- Enforcing compliance with facility approval terms, underwriting standards and any regulatory requirements through regular monitoring and reporting procedures.
- Prompt recognition and reporting of deteriorating credits to ensure discipline and quality in the portfolio.
- Compliance with all Anti- Money Laundering and Know Your Customer Policies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of five years’ experience in a corporate/business banking sales environment.
- Demonstrated selling,negotiation,credit and communication skills.
- Skills: Account Strategies, Business Growth, Client Relationship Building, People Management.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 20 September 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.