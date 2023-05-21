Pindula|
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Client Service Consultant (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
May. 24, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Real-time responses to customer queries logged through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn.
  • Manages all incoming content, such as comments, messages, mentions logged through the platform walls and answering them or reacting to them in an appropriate manner.
  • Daily reporting of customer queries logged through the voice, email and SMS.
  • Identify and highlight trends in any customer queries.
  • Social media monitoring and trends analysis on online platforms.
  • Generates reports on trends and query drivers.
  • Attends to walk in customers professionally.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant qualifications.

Skills:

  • Call Center, Client Relationship, Collecting Information, Communication, Critical Thinking, Media Platforms, Negotiation, Social Media.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Client-Service-Consultant_JR-39876?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 24 May 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

