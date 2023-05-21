Client Service Consultant (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Real-time responses to customer queries logged through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn.
- Manages all incoming content, such as comments, messages, mentions logged through the platform walls and answering them or reacting to them in an appropriate manner.
- Daily reporting of customer queries logged through the voice, email and SMS.
- Identify and highlight trends in any customer queries.
- Social media monitoring and trends analysis on online platforms.
- Generates reports on trends and query drivers.
- Attends to walk in customers professionally.
Qualifications and Experience
Relevant qualifications.
Skills:
- Call Center, Client Relationship, Collecting Information, Communication, Critical Thinking, Media Platforms, Negotiation, Social Media.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Client-Service-Consultant_JR-39876?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 24 May 2023