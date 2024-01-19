Client Services Assistants ( Kadoma; Gokwe & Bulawayo)

Duties and Responsibilities

The primary responsibility of this role is to provide administrative support to the daily running of the Clinic including,receiving, registering and receipting clients.

Records management and banking, stock management.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accounting / Business Management or equivalent.

Certificate in Dispensary Assistance, knowledge in Medical Drugs and New Health 263 system package is an added advantage.

Nurse Aide Qualification is an added advantage.

Willing to learn or perform Infection Prevention Control duties is a must.

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels, including English Language.

At least one year front office experience working directly with medical clients in a Pharmacy, Surgery, Hospital or clinic.

Computer literacy, including computer-based drug/medicines dispensary, sales and inventory and Microsoft Word and Excel packages is a requirement.

A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.

Able to offer excellent customer service and working in a multicultural environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Warehouse Pharmacy Technician” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.

Email to: recruitment@pszim.com

This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 19 January 2024