Client Support Officer (Bulawayo)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
To provide general support functions to office staff within the dictates of the branch manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Educate & encourage clients on use of digital services and platforms.
- Provides refreshments at specified times and replenishes refreshment stocks.
- Maintains cleanliness of branch facilities in accordance with health and safety regulations.
- Compiles and Maintains records of monthly groceries on a monthly basis and submits records to branch manager.
- Scans and uploads documents into various systems.
- Ensure proper filing of all branch documents .
- Collects and distributes mail to relevant departments on a daily basis.
- Maintains record of monthly groceries
- Maintains security of kitchen and groceries
- To manage queues in an orderly manner in the Service Centre.
- To make sure stationery is available for client use all the time.
- To manage branch stationery stock.
- Dispatch outgoing mail timeously.
- Capturing OMUT application forms.
- Any other duties as assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O Levels including Maths and English, at least 2 A levels.
- Knowledge of Group products.
- Strong working experience in a customer service environment.
- Skills: Client Service, Customer Queries, Dispatching, People Management.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
