Clinic Clerk x2 (Harare & Mutare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Nurse-in-Charge, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming patients in a professional and friendly manner.

Assisting patients with the Bio-metric system registration.

Maintaining accurate and updated patient records.

Ensuring all medical aid claim forms are filled-in correctly as per medical aid requirement before submission.

Issuing invoices, bills and account statements and sending to customers as and when necessary.

Aiding creditors and debtors' clerks in posting receipts, remittances and debtors follow-up.

Submitting claims data to the accounting team on a weekly basis for processing into the monthly reporting packs.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Health Services Administration/ Diploma in Secretarial Studies.

Certificate in Administration is an added advantage.

At least 6 months' experience in a similar or related environment.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Good organisational skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.