Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
First Mutual

Clinic Clerk x2 (Harare & Mutare)

First Mutual
Oct. 24, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Reporting to the Nurse-in-Charge, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Welcoming patients in a professional and friendly manner.
  • Assisting patients with the Bio-metric system registration.
  • Maintaining accurate and updated patient records.
  • Ensuring all medical aid claim forms are filled-in correctly as per medical aid requirement before submission.
  • Issuing invoices, bills and account statements and sending to customers as and when necessary.
  • Aiding creditors and debtors' clerks in posting receipts, remittances and debtors follow-up.
  • Submitting claims data to the accounting team on a weekly basis for processing into the monthly reporting packs.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Health Services Administration/ Diploma in Secretarial Studies.
  • Certificate in Administration is an added advantage.
  • At least 6 months' experience in a similar or related environment.
  • Ability to work in a team environment.
  • Good organisational skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.

Deadline: 24 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

First Mutual

First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

First Mutual
First Mutual

Nurse Aide x2 (Harare & Mutare)

Deadline:
First Mutual
First Mutual

Pre-Registration Pharmacist (Mutare)

Deadline:
First Mutual
First Mutual

Dispensary Assistant (Mutare)

Deadline:
First Mutual
First Mutual

Dental Assistant x2 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Deadline:
First Mutual
First Mutual

Nurse In Charge x2 (Harare & Mutare)

Deadline:
First Mutual
First Mutual

Dental Therapist (Gweru)

Deadline:
Mediwise Medical Care
Mediwise Medical Care

Registered General Nurses (Bulawayo & Victoria-Falls)

Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Pharmacist (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback