Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Clinic Nurses (RGN) x3

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
May. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified applicants for the above listed job vacancy that has arisen at Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council Mat North - Bulawayo based. REF: HR/04/001/23

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 '0' Levels including English Language and any Science subject.
  • Diploma in General Nursing (RGN).
  • Diploma in Midwifery.
  • Family Planning Clinical Course Certificate.
  • Certificate in Systemic or general counselling are added advantages.
  • Valid Practising Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward 2 sets of their application letters with certified copies of professional and academic certificates, and these should be submitted to: 

The Acting Provincial Manager

ZNFPC Mat North

Box 1045

Bulawayo

OR Hand deliver to: 

No. 88A Lister House Samuel Parirenyatwa St Bulawayo 

Deadline: 12 May 2023

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

ZNFPC is a parastatal under the Ministry of Health and Child Care established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, mandated to coordinate the provision of Family Planning services in Zimbabwe. Its operations include the procurement and distribution of contraceptives, Sexual Reproductive Health service provision, trainings and research.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council

Headquarters and Spilhaus Centre

Harare Hospital Grounds

P.O. Box 220 Southerton

Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263-4-620280-5/661870

Email: pr@znfpc.org.zw

