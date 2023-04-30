Clinic Nurses (RGN) x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified applicants for the above listed job vacancy that has arisen at Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council Mat North - Bulawayo based. REF: HR/04/001/23

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

5 '0' Levels including English Language and any Science subject.

Diploma in General Nursing (RGN).

Diploma in Midwifery.

Family Planning Clinical Course Certificate.

Certificate in Systemic or general counselling are added advantages.

Valid Practising Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward 2 sets of their application letters with certified copies of professional and academic certificates, and these should be submitted to:

The Acting Provincial Manager

ZNFPC Mat North

Box 1045

Bulawayo

OR Hand deliver to:

No. 88A Lister House Samuel Parirenyatwa St Bulawayo

Deadline: 12 May 2023