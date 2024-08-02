Clinical Instructor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the vacant position that has risen at the Women’s University in Africa.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts lectures according timetable (6 courses).

Conducts practical sessions or skills training in labs as and when necessary.

Sets assignments and examinations regularly.

Marks assignments and examinations periodically.

Plans for practical supervision of students periodically.

Supervises student research projects regularly.

Attends to medical emergencies and assist on the University’s health related issues.

Liaises with the University’s health facility – Belvedere Medical Centre occasionally.

Assists in the Ethics Review Committee.

Qualifications and Experience

Basic Nursing qualification (Registered General Nurse).

Midwifery training.

Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing Science, Public Health, HIV Nursing, EMS from a recognised institution of higher learning.

Master’s degree in Nursing Science, Public Health, HIV Nursing, EMS from a recognised institution of higher learning.

At least two (2) years teaching experience in a tertiary institution.

Should be well versed in the Heritage Based Education 5.0 doctrine.

Be a self- starter who can work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Friday 9 August 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)