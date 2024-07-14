Clinical Medical Officer
Job Description
The above mentioned position has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Trains, Grooms and mentors Health Care workers on new and difficult health conditions.
- Manages difficult cases referred by Nursing Personnel.
- Manages patients admitted to the Council’s Infectious Diseases Hospital.
- Performs Medical Examinations of newly appointed staff in the Council.
- Sits in Medical Boards to examine the fitness for duty of staff members.
- Authorises cremation of bodies.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery Degree (MBChB or MBBS).
- Must be registered under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- A valid Practicing Certificate.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license.
- At least five (5) years’ experience in a similar work environment.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Clinical Medical Officer” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
Not later than Monday, 22 July 2024
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.