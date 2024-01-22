Clinical Psychologist (Bulawayo)

About Friendship Bench:

The Friendship Bench is evidence–based, mental health intervention developed in Zimbabwe to bridge the mental health treatment gap. We value mental well-being and strive to improving people’s quality of life through problem solving talk therapy. You can visit the website for more information. Friendship Bench is looking for suitably qualified and motivated individuals to fill the post of Clinical Psychologist.

Overall Responsibilities:

The Clinical Psychologists will report to the Friendship Bench’s Project Lead and will work in close collaboration with OPHID RISE Project team , MOHCC officials and local networks of mental health professionals to plan, recover and respond to the mental health needs of Health Care Workers through self-care group sessions, upskilling of existing mental health professionals and in the establishment of a dedicated hotline for Health Care Workers and decentralized access to support in Zimbabwe. For the provision of mental health and psychosocial support of Health Care Workers, the Clinical Psychologist will perform the following assignments:

Duties and Responsibilities

To lead community outreaches and self-care group sessions with HCWs in different facilities.

To provide appropriate therapy to HCWs with red flags or those referred for stepped up care.

To disseminate information about the program through distribution of tools prior to the intervention to increase uptake of the program.

To participate in clinical supervision to conducted under the Open line department.

To collect and send data on all individual and group sessions conducted.

Produce monthly reports and a final report of all the activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Sciences degree in Psychology or related field, master’s degree in clinical psychology from a recognized university.

Registered as a Clinical Psychologist with the Allied Health Practitioners Council.

Minimum of two years relevant clinical work experience in provision of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and other psychotherapies in a recognized mental health institution required.

Knowledge and skills in implementation of programs is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Letter via email to: admin1@friendshipbench.io clearly indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

Friendship Bench is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity, and diversity. The organization has zero tolerance for any form of harassment and staff are expected to uphold the organizational values and core competencies especially diversity and inclusion, empathy, integrity, commitment, and respect for others as our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment exploitation.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

