Clinical Services and Mentorship Coordinator (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Clinical Services and Mentorship Coordinator for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The Clinical Services and Mentorship Coordinator is responsible for providing technical expertise on the design and delivery of comprehensive, high-quality differentiated Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health and HIV prevention services to DREAMS beneficiaries and their male partners. The incumbent will also provide expert guidance on appropriate technical and programmatic approaches for the scaling up of contraceptives, condom uptake, and other related SRH services including PrEP services and post-violence care as part of building health equity amongst priority populations. The role also involves fulfilling the vision of adapting the DREAMS clinical model across all provinces influencing adolescent and youth-friendly services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical support to Zim-TTECH DREAMS and ZimPAAC districts on clinical service provision.
- Coordinate implementation of ASRH program activities (facility and community) in all the DREAMS districts.
- Facilitate capacity-building activities for staff in districts on ASRH and HIV prevention service provision.
- Forge enduring relationships with MOHCC to ensure easy access to health facilities and a synergistic effort in implementing DREAMS and ASRH programs at the provincial level.
- Coordinates the adoption of national DREAMS and ASRH strategies in all the districts of implementation.
- Participate in strategic meetings and share program updates, progress on implementation plans, and challenges that need attention.
- Support Clinical Services and Mentorship officers on work planning, performance management and strategic communication related to the clinical services approach maintaining the clinical outreach footprint.
- Lead in the design and implementation of technically sound models to deliver diversified and integrated SRH/HIV/SGBV and other general health services in communities.
- Provide technical guidance and develop training curricula and materials for capacity-building interventions for Program nurses and MoHCC staff on establishment and strengthening adolescent-friendly facilities.
- Support strategies to identify gaps and challenges impacting the provision of youth-friendly services, promoting site-level QI solutions and/or adoption of best practices from other sites within the district.
- Work with the MoHCC to adopt, implement, and monitor DREAMS and ASRH strategies for HIV prevention (HIV testing and counselling, post-violence care for survivors of gender-based violence, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).
- Support MoHCC health facilities in implementing appropriate systems that promote the uptake of DREAMS and ASRH HIV prevention services including the establishment of adolescent-friendly health facilities.
- Provide technical support in the piloting of PrEP options in the CDC-supported districts.
- Establish quality assurance for clinical services in line with MoHCC.
- Conduct clinical quality internal audits, clinical competency assessments, and other QA activities as specified.
- Work with the SIE Team to obtain reports that inform, and guide identification of services required by beneficiaries at the service delivery points.
- In liaison with the Program Manager, prepare, coordinate reviews, and edit, project-related reports and documents.
- In collaboration with the SIE team and relevant Coordinators track performance, identify program gaps, plan, and execute corrective strategies, and monitor progress, ensuring timely submission of reports.
- Conduct or assist in the recruitment, selection, deployment, and capacity building of the Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer.
- Conduct performance management activities (spot checks, performance reviews, verification visits, etc) for the Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer.
- Review and approve monthly activity plans for the GBV, Results Based Management and Child Protection Officer; KP Field Officer and No Means No Officer and ensure that these are in line with work plan and budgets submitted to the Program Manager.
- Review, approve and submit consolidated monthly projections for the Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer resources in line with the work plan and activity plans.
- Review, approve, and timely submit consolidated reports on management of resources for the Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer (Travel Recon, Travel plans and timesheets, etc)
- Document project results and impacts in various forms, including media stories, lessons learned, case studies, client satisfaction, etc.
- Attend and participate in Provincial Health Team meetings, and related stakeholders networking meetings, and share program updates, progress on implementation plans and challenges that need the Provincial Health Executive.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Health or Social Sciences or related qualifications.
- Post-graduate training in Public Health, Project Management, or any other relevant postgraduate training is a distinct consideration.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in HIV/TB program activities- experience in one of the following areas: implementing SRH and HIV/AIDS management programs, working with key and vulnerable populations such as adolescents and young people, orphans, and YWSS, implementing USG-funded programs, particularly CDC funded programs and working with MoHCC is an added advantage.
- Experience training and conducting meetings is desirable, excellent report writing and presentation skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and people management skills capable of communicating efficiently, problem-solving, and sound decision-making capacity, with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks and work effectively in a demanding environment.
- Excellent computer skills including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Internet and fluency in both English and main local languages.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
