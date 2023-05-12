Clinical Services Mentor

Job Description

The post supports the hospital to attain it’s 95,95,95 targets through identification of NEW HIV positive clients, implementation of high yielding HIV Counselling & Testing services, enrolment into care and treatment services, adherence support, VIAC services, support services such TPT, Viral Load and retention activities to the community population and hospital patients.

Location:​ Mashonaland East Province - Nhowe Mission Hospital

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending to PLHIV when they visit the facility for their resupplies.

Ensure proper and complete the documentation in all Registers for HIV program; Mentor & work with PCs, AROs and CATS in the complete documentation and filing in the patient files.

Document and follow up any under-performing PCs and Adherence and Retention Facilitators directly or through the Assistant Technical officers.

Provide daily/weekly updates to the Provincial team leaders on daily/weekly activities and identify challenges so that they are addressed on time.

Work with Provincial technical officer to prevent attrition among ART patients by daily compiling of missed appointment lists in collaboration with the data clerk.

Support retention activities such as effective referral through use of referral slips and defaulter identification and tracking registers;.

Plan activities for timely (daily) tracking of missed appointment; Support routine data collection, weekly and monthly timely reporting.

Work with the data collection team, ensure all program related data is collected, validated, reported and utilised accurately and timeously to inform and guide evidence-based program planning and implementation.

Support and coach various Community Distributors of HIVST on proper target distribution and reporting of results;

Train and support community peer mentors (CPM) and Young Mentor Mothers (YMM) in selected key entry points for the administration of screening tools in low yield entry points.

Mentor the PCs and Adherence and Retention Officers in psychosocial counselling skills necessary to conduct successful sexual partner elicitation.

Provide psychosocial counselling services to patients; In collaboration with the site HIV focal person, generate a list of priority index cases followed by contacts elicitation from the latter.

The index prioritization shall be based on the following criteria: Newly identified treatment naïve patients, Patients with unsuppressed viral loads (VL above 1000 copies/mL), Recently ART initiated (below 3 months) patients but not yet indexed, Positive children using siblings as their contacts and mothers who do not know their status, Work with PCs to elicit sexual contacts from all index clients as per provided list, Follow up PCs on linking all HIV positive patients to Treatment, Care and Support services,

Assist in implementing of EMTCT and EID, Assist in implementing of DSD, TLD transition, MMD, TB prevention and VL Process mapping,

Any other duties and responsibilities as tasked by the A/Provincial Technical Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in general nursing with more than 5 years’ experience working in HIV/AIDS program.

Advanced HIV training; HIV Rapid testing qualification a distinct advantage.

Previous mobilizing, HIV testing, and M&E experience would be an added advantage.

Good standing with the community being served is a must.

Good knowledge of English and report writing skills required.

Key Result Areas/ZACH Competencies:

Producing Results through measuring progress in attaining the 95,95,95 targets.

Moving forward in a changing environment.

Fostering integration and teamwork.

Knowing and managing yourself.

Communicating in a credible and effective way.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit certified copies of academic and professional certificates, National Identity card/certificate, CV and a application letter addressed to: jobs@zach.org.zw

NB: E-mail subject to quote the position being applied for. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. No Chancers!

Deadline: 15 May 2023