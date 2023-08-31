Pindula|Search Pindula
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Cluster Accountant

Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

The job exists to oversee the accounting and finance functions for cluster SBUs as well as provide guidance and counseling for cluster accountants.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Supervising and coordinating activities of the Accountants for Cluster SBUs to ensure targets are met.
  • Appraising the Group Finance Manager on finance and related issues.
  • Reviewing and consolidating management accounts for Cluster SBUs monthly to ensure accuracy and correctness.
  • Consolidating financial statements for cluster SBUs monthly, quarterly, and annually.
  • Reviewing and updating departmental procedure manuals on a regular basis to ensure compliance with best practices and enhance operational efficiency.
  • Offering advice and suggestions to management to improve the accounting processes and financial stability of Cluster SBUs.
  • Managing cash flow, liquidity, and risk management processes for cluster SBUs
  • Facilitating and managing the audit process annually.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a degree in Accounting or a relevant field.
  • Must be a fully qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).
  • Must have a minimum of 5 years relevant working experience.
  • Must be proficient in financial analysis, budgeting, and cost management.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 08 September 2023

Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.

Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare

