Co-ordinator for Director Commercial (Harare)

Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for efficient coordination and administration of the Commercial Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Marketing, Communications or Office Administration.

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and MS word).

Have a minimum of two years working experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw

Deadline: 28 September 2023