Commercial Director (Harare)

Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced person to fill the above mentioned post. The candidate will eporting to the Director General.

Duties and Responsibilities

Crafting and implementing the SC commercialisation strategy in line with the SRC strategy and key sectorial outcomes.

Crafting and implementing the SC Business Development strategy that results in the establishment of sustainable alternative revenue streams for the SRC.

Developing and implementing the SC marketing and brand positioning strategy.

Crafting and implementing the SC Public Relations and Communications strategy.

Managing the SRC brand reputation in line with approved Public Relations and Communications strategy.

Identifying and establishing strategic alliances and or partnerships for the SRC for the advancement of sport and recreation in Zimbabwe.

Managing the commercial department personnel in line with the organisation's human resource policy guidelines.

Preparing budgets in line with the Commission's commercial requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing or Marketing Communication or Business Development.

Master's degree in business administration, Leadership or Marketing or equivalent an added advantage.

Relevant professional qualifications such as Institute of Marketing Management or Chartered Institute of Marketing is an added advantage.

Proficiency in digital marketing is a requirement.

A minimum of 5 years working experience at senior managerial or executive level.

A strategic thinker with excellent conceptual, innovative, analytical and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit certified copies of applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: hodzab@src.co.zw, or

The Director Finance HR and Admin