Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
M&J Consultancy

Commission Based Sales Representatives (Harare)

M&J Consultancy
Dec. 21, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are looking for sales driven representatives with excellent interpersonal skills to actively seek out and engage customer prospects.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Present and promote product.
  • Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
  • Reach out to customer leads through cold calling.
  • Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.
  • keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Highly motivated and target driven.
  • Prioritizing time management and organizational skills.
  • Ability to create and deliver presentations.
  • Must be at least 18 years of age.
  • Have a driver`s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com with subject line Commission Based Sales Representative.

Deadline: 21 December 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

M&J Consultancy

Website
+263 717 553 672
info@mjconsultants.co.zw

We’re an advisory services entity established in Zimbabwe to provide quality professional services with fresh and innovative solutions that have been tailor-made to address the taxation and company secretarial requirements of our ever-expanding clientele.

Contacts: +263 717 553 672, +263 719 635 307, +263 86 77 00 888 4/5

Address: 4th Floor, Bard House. 69 Samora Machel Avenue Harare

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

M&J Consultancy
M&J Consultancy

Sales Representative (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Webdev Group
Webdev Group

Marketing Office (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback