Commission Based Sales Representatives (Harare)
M&J Consultancy
Job Description
We are looking for sales driven representatives with excellent interpersonal skills to actively seek out and engage customer prospects.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Present and promote product.
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling.
- Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.
- keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends.
Qualifications and Experience
- Highly motivated and target driven.
- Prioritizing time management and organizational skills.
- Ability to create and deliver presentations.
- Must be at least 18 years of age.
- Have a driver`s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs to: certifiedtalents.recruit@gmail.com with subject line Commission Based Sales Representative.
Deadline: 21 December 2023
M&J Consultancy
We’re an advisory services entity established in Zimbabwe to provide quality professional services with fresh and innovative solutions that have been tailor-made to address the taxation and company secretarial requirements of our ever-expanding clientele.
Contacts: +263 717 553 672, +263 719 635 307, +263 86 77 00 888 4/5
Address: 4th Floor, Bard House. 69 Samora Machel Avenue Harare
