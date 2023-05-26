Commissioner Revenue Assurance: Level 2 (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post within the ZIMRA - an equal opportunity employer.
Provide strategic leadership to the Revenue Assurance Division, with particular attention to strategies for taxation of e-commerce. formulating risk management strategies for the taxation of specialised sectors and international transactions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate in the strategic review of tax statutes and organisational policies and procedures to support ZIMRA's strategic plan and objectives.
- Review divisional processes, operations and practices to ensure their effective implementation.
- Develop and implement stakeholder engagement programs for effective compliance management partnerships.
- Coordinate revenue intelligence gathering, including administering the whistle-blower facility, investigating taxpayer issues through the hotline as delegated.
- Develop strategies to eradicate corruption.
- Develop effective systems capable of dealing with tax evasion and tax avoidance as well as investigation of criminal cases emanating therefrom.
- Collaborate with ICT Division on new IT-based systems and processes for revenue assurance enhancement.
- Research on, identify revenue gaps and develop mitigation strategies, including identification and investigation of international tax evasion schemes like transfer pricing, money laundering and illicit financial flows.
- Disseminate intelligence information to other divisions to reduce revenue leakages.
- Build and motivate high-performance teams to fulfil the mandate of the division and the Authority.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Business/ Accounting /Fiscal Studies/ Finance/ Equivalent is mandatory.
- A Masters' degree is an added advantage.
- Proficiency in SAP or ASYCUDA World is an added advantage.
Skills & Competencies:
- At least ten (10) years of work experience at managerial level.
- Experience in any of the following areas; tax administration and or tax investigations and revenue enforcement preferably in the following environments; revenue administration, financial institution, accounting/ audit firm or any high revenue organisation.
- Knowledge of local, regional and international tax matters and tax laws.
- Knowledge in investigating digital transactions using audit tools.
- Strong knowledge of the various Tax Laws of Zimbabwe, such as the Income Tax, VAT, Customs & Excise Acts.
- Knowledge of other relevant laws such as the Criminal Procedures and Evidence Act.
- Knowledge and experience in financial intelligence gathering and management.
- Proven blemish-free integrity record.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae and all applications should be emailed to: ExecRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, 6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P 0. Box 4360
HARARE
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 01 June 2023