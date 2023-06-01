Commissioner Revenue Assurance: Level 2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide strategic leadership to the Revenue Assurance Division, with particular attention to strategies for taxation of e-commerce, formulating risk management strategies for the taxation of specialised sectors and international transactions.

Participate in the strategic review of tax statutes and organisational policies and procedures to support ZIMRA’s strategic plan and objectives.

Review divisional processes, operations and practices to ensure their effective implementation.

Develop and implement stakeholder engagement programs for effective compliance management partnerships.

Coordinate revenue intelligence gathering, including administering the whistle blower facility, investigating taxpayer issues through the hotline as delegated.

Develop strategies to eradicate corruption.

Develop effective systems capable of dealing with tax evasion and tax avoidance as well as investigation of criminal cases emanating therefrom.

Collaborate with ICT Division on new IT-based systems and processes for revenue assurance enhancement.

Research on, identify revenue gaps and develop mitigation strategies, including identification and investigation of international tax evasion schemes like transfer pricing, money laundering and illicit financial flows.

Disseminate intelligence information to other divisions to reduce revenue leakages.

Build and motivate high-performance teams to fulfil the mandate of the division and the Authority.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Business/ Accounting/ Fiscal Studies/ Finance/ Equivalent is mandatory.

A Masters’ degree is an added advantage.

Proficiency in SAP or ASYCUDA World is an added advantage.

Skills & Competencies:

At least ten (10) years of work experience at managerial level.

Experience in any of the following areas; tax administration and or tax investigations and revenue enforcement preferably in the following environments; revenue administration, financial institution, accounting/audit firm or any high revenue organisation.

Knowledge of local, regional and international tax matters and tax laws.

Knowledge in investigating digital transactions using audit tools.

Strong knowledge of the various Tax Laws of Zimbabwe, such as the Income Tax, VAT, Customs & Excise Acts.

Knowledge of other relevant laws such as the Criminal Procedures and Evidence Act.

Knowledge and experience in financial intelligence gathering and management.

Proven blemish-free integrity record.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae & all applications should be emailed to: ExecRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

6th Floor ZB Centre

Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

P. O. Box 4360 HARARE

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 01 June 2023