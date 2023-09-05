Communication Assistant: 13 mnths (Gokwe North/ Kariba)

Job Description

The communications Assistant will be responsible for public relations, marketing, and managing both the internal and external publics through appropriate and timely publications. S/he will be responsible for managing the NAZ website and social media platform and provide administrative support as may be requested.

Duties and Responsibilities

Communication and information management.

Digital Marketing.

Documentation and Reporting.

Writing and Editing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in communications, Public Relations, Media, and Journalism and / or related field., strong graphic designing experience.

Experience in a similar position and added advantage, Firm grasp on digital marketing, graphic design, and media apps.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills; Ability to think critically and creatively.

Good communication skills with the community, energetic, flexible, reliable and passionate

Graphic Design skills: Very good knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite. Working knowledge of Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects are essential requirements. Basic knowledge of HTML is highly desirable and basic knowledge CSS will be a plus.

Communication: Ability to summarise a large amount of information and translate it into a visually compelling product for a specific target audience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NutritionActionZimbabwe1/743999927267458-communication-assistant-x1-gokwe-north-kariba-13-mnths

NB: Follow the link and submit a copy of your application along with relevant supporting documents. This is an urgent recruitment and shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.