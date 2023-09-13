Communications And Information Technology Officer (Mwenezi)
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.
- Contract Period:Nine (9) Months
- Reporting to the Programs Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collaborate with management to develop and implement an effective communications strategy based on targeted audience.
- Write, edit and distribute content, including publications, press releases, website content, annual reports, speeches and other marketing material that communicates the organization's activities, products and/or services.
- Develop, support and promote organization goals, including message development, social media content creation and media outreach.
- Develop and disseminate public relations materials that increase donor visibility among stakeholders.
- Facilitate media inquiries and interviews for the organization.
- Establish and maintain effective relationships with media houses.
- Provide basic ICT trainings and services to staff.
- Develop ICT operational guidelines for the organization.
- Generate and submit monthly ICT and communications Reports.
- Develop and amplify programme stories of change for the organization.
- Managing the organizational e-mails and social media handles.
- Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.
- Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations or related field.
- Working knowledge of ICT will be an added advantage.
- At least two (2) years of relevant experience in a communications role.
- Knowledge of desktop publishing software (InDesign/Photoshop).
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, content management systems, and social media platforms.
Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
All applications should be addressed to The Director.
OR Hand deliver to:
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
NB: MDTC Does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (from application and interview), qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 16 September 2023
