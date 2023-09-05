Communications Consultant
Job Description
The main objective of this assignment is to develop communications products for use on the WWF Zimbabwe website and other channels.
Duration of the Work: For 3 months from September to November 2023.
Duty Station: The consultant will be required to work from home, travelling with WWF staff as required and may from time to time be stationed at the WWF Zimbabwe Harare office.
Duties and Responsibilities
The consultant is required to produce communications content from projects being implemented or just completed by WWF Zimbabwe, mainly for publication on the website and other digital platforms as well as WWF newsletters. The projects from which content will be collected cover the following activities:
- Agroecology
- Effects of climate change and climate change mitigation
- Human Wildlife Conflict mitigation
- Wildlife management
- Organisational Development Initiatives
The consultant will be expected to
- Write stories that highlight WWF Zimbabwe’s work after visiting the different project sites
- Take high resolution, good quality photographs that capture and reflect the work that is being implemented; Photos will be technically good - properly exposed, framed and focused and where possible show the organisation and donor branding
- Produce one short video (max 5 minutes) on each project – this will include script writing, filming in professional high quality HD format, editing, subtitling and archiving of raw and edited footage, using their own equipment
Expected outputs and Deliverables
The specific deliverables of the Communications and visibility Consultant are to:
- Deliverable 1: Produce a total of 15 written success stories from 5 project sites
- Deliverable 2: Produce 5 (five) 2-5 minute video clips of the projects and their impact
Institutional Arrangements
- The Communications and Visibility Consultant will work closely with WWF Zimbabwe project managers and directly report to WWF Zimbabwe communications manager. The WWF Zimbabwe staff will provide support to ensure deliverables are achieved.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in communications, media relations, journalism or any other related field.
- At least 3 years of relevant experience at the national or international level in electronic and print media.
- Experience in developing compelling human-interest stories, brochures, flyers, and short videos
- Strong writing and editing skills in English.
- Experience in social media (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube) management and/or online news, including data analysis.
- Experience in the usage of computers and office software packages, good knowledge and experience in handling of web-based management systems.
- Strong analytical, reporting and writing skills.
- Openness to change and ability to receive/ integrate feedback.
- Demonstrates integrity and ethical standards.
- Positive, constructive attitude to work.
- Displays cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity and adaptability.
- Excellent communication skills, and ability to use relevant collected data and findings for the preparation of quality communications products.
- Excellent coordination skills and result oriented collaboration with colleagues.
- Demonstrable effective and creative communications skills.
- Results-driven, initiative-taking, ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
- Ability to work independently or with very limited guidance.
- Highly motivated with a positive attitude and problem-solving approach.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Languages: Excellent writing skills in English language is required. Working level knowledge of Shona and Ndebele is desirable.
Other
How to Apply
Interested consultants must submit the following documents/ information to demonstrate their qualifications to: hrmanager@wwf.org.zw
Please group them into one (1) single PDF document: Personal CV, including at least three (3) professional references, Technical proposal, including a) a brief description of why you consider yourself most suitable for the assignment; and b) a methodology, on how you will approach and complete the assignment & Financial proposal, indicating your charges in United States Dollars (USD).
Deadline: 13 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
WWF Zimbabwe
WWF has been working in Zimbabwe since 1985. It is part of WWF International, an international organisation operating in about 100 countries.
WWF Zimbabwe has vast experience in the sustainable use of natural resources and was the first country in Africa to develop an alternative approach to the management of wildlife outside protected areas using community based natural resources management approaches. The goal of the office is to "Contribute to the creation of a Zimbabwe with well managed networks of wild areas that co-exist with a society thriving on a sustainable natural resource based economy”.