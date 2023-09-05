Communications Consultant

Duties and Responsibilities

The consultant is required to produce communications content from projects being implemented or just completed by WWF Zimbabwe, mainly for publication on the website and other digital platforms as well as WWF newsletters. The projects from which content will be collected cover the following activities:

Agroecology

Effects of climate change and climate change mitigation

Human Wildlife Conflict mitigation

Wildlife management

Organisational Development Initiatives

The consultant will be expected to

Write stories that highlight WWF Zimbabwe’s work after visiting the different project sites

Take high resolution, good quality photographs that capture and reflect the work that is being implemented; Photos will be technically good - properly exposed, framed and focused and where possible show the organisation and donor branding

Produce one short video (max 5 minutes) on each project – this will include script writing, filming in professional high quality HD format, editing, subtitling and archiving of raw and edited footage, using their own equipment

Expected outputs and Deliverables

The specific deliverables of the Communications and visibility Consultant are to:

Deliverable 1: Produce a total of 15 written success stories from 5 project sites

Deliverable 2: Produce 5 (five) 2-5 minute video clips of the projects and their impact

Institutional Arrangements

The Communications and Visibility Consultant will work closely with WWF Zimbabwe project managers and directly report to WWF Zimbabwe communications manager. The WWF Zimbabwe staff will provide support to ensure deliverables are achieved.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in communications, media relations, journalism or any other related field.

At least 3 years of relevant experience at the national or international level in electronic and print media.

Experience in developing compelling human-interest stories, brochures, flyers, and short videos

Strong writing and editing skills in English.

Experience in social media (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube) management and/or online news, including data analysis.

Experience in the usage of computers and office software packages, good knowledge and experience in handling of web-based management systems.

Strong analytical, reporting and writing skills.

Openness to change and ability to receive/ integrate feedback.

Demonstrates integrity and ethical standards.

Positive, constructive attitude to work.

Displays cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity and adaptability.

Excellent communication skills, and ability to use relevant collected data and findings for the preparation of quality communications products.

Excellent coordination skills and result oriented collaboration with colleagues.

Demonstrable effective and creative communications skills.

Results-driven, initiative-taking, ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to work independently or with very limited guidance.

Highly motivated with a positive attitude and problem-solving approach.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Languages: Excellent writing skills in English language is required. Working level knowledge of Shona and Ndebele is desirable.

Other

How to Apply

Interested consultants must submit the following documents/ information to demonstrate their qualifications to: hrmanager@wwf.org.zw

Please group them into one (1) single PDF document: Personal CV, including at least three (3) professional references, Technical proposal, including a) a brief description of why you consider yourself most suitable for the assignment; and b) a methodology, on how you will approach and complete the assignment & Financial proposal, indicating your charges in United States Dollars (USD).

Deadline: 13 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message