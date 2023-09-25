Communications Intern (Harare)

In response to immediate humanitarian needs as well as contribute to the long-term, national strategy of empowering communities and strengthening their resilience to hazards in the future, AA will partner with Action Against Hunger (AAH) in implementing an integrated WASH and Food Security Project in Mashonaland West (Kariba) and Midlands Province (Gokwe North)

AA therefore seeks the services of a Communications Intern.

Reporting To: MEAL Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Communications Intern will assist with communications tasks including, but not limited to: writing and editing, photo and video production and editing, web and social media analytics, social media content creation, graphic design, media relations, digital asset management, and other communications and administrative support tasks as assigned.

A description of duties is set out below. However, as appropriate, other duties may be assigned by the line manager to enhance the smooth running of the project’s communications requirements in line with project and organizational goals.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Communication and information management:

Coordinate visibility actions in liaison with technical managers with guidance from the Executive Director. This may include program visibility material and other platforms like websites, Facebook, and Twitter.

Facilitate the creation of communications policy and strategy, and work with other teams to set communications priorities.

Monitor and enforce responsible usage of information and images (photos/videos) in communications in compliance with the organizational and donor policy with consent and usage protocols

Ensure that resource mobilisation efforts are actively and constantly reinforced through fitting communications across all relevant media channels

Write news stories, infographics, fact sheets, and web and social media content.

Assisting with the design of communications materials (using applications such as Adobe In Design, Illustrator, any AI technologies, and Photoshop).

Monitoring media in collaboration with local staff and writing a weekly media report,

Assisting in the production and editing of short videos and photo montages for the web.

Digital Marketing:

Devising innovative digital promotional campaigns to grow the Africa AHEAD brand by creating engaging digital content that increases stakeholder engagement and enhances the organisation’s online brand.

Develop and prepare communication materials, fact sheets, brochures, newsletters and other publication for website and social media platforms.

As applicable, create, align and implement social media content in collaboration with team members.

Ensure adherence to partnership communications requirements, including sticking to grant and implementation partnership standards.

Producing regular digital dashboards for the organisation and reporting progress against set targets

Documentation and Reporting:

Provide support in producing monthly, quarterly and Annual Reports and Annual Progress Reports including other relevant sectoral reports as per the need of the program.

Assisting in project reporting ensuring Most Significant Change stories and testimonials are merged into the reports as necessary

Providing editorial support to programmes and projects, ensuring effective and timely dissemination of reports, in line with project documentation and stakeholder expectations

Preparing ad hoc reports and brief notes as required

Develop and implement communications advocacy strategies and materials to guide advocacy campaign events.

Weekly media analysis to identify WASH issues requiring support and advocacy.

Writing and Editing:

Photography and videography - Photo, video and audio editing

Working on organisational bios

Designing of project briefs, project updates so be shared with different stakeholders, on different platforms, etc.

Edit and format photos and videos for social media and web

Designing infographics for a social media platform

Support translating documents, videos, audio and reports from English to different languages and vice versa.

Other

Conduct research for various best practices depending on projects at hand.

Provide support to any ad hoc activities related to communication that may arise.

Assist in creating online resource mobilisation campaigns for the organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Public Relations, Marketing, Media, Journalism or any related qualification is a distinct advantage/or strong graphic designing experience.

Previous experience in a similar position is an added advantage.

Firm grasp on digital marketing, graphic design, and media apps.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills; Ability to think critically and creatively.

Good communication skills with the community, energetic, flexible, reliable, and passionate

Graphic Design skills: Very good knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite. Working knowledge of Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects are essential requirements. Basic knowledge of HTML is highly desirable and basic knowledge of CSS will be a plus.

Communication: Ability to summarise a large amount of information and translate it into a visually compelling product for a specific target audience.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and sent to the address given.

E-mail: Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent electronically to: vacancies@africaahead.co.zw

Africa AHEAD is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity, and diversity. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Africa AHEAD has zero tolerance for any form of harassment and staff are expected to uphold the organizational values and core competencies especially diversity and inclusion, integrity, commitment, and respect for others as our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children and safeguarding employees and communities from Sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse.

Deadline: 28 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message