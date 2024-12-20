Communications Intern (Harare)

CNFA, an international NGO that specializes in agricultural development, is the prime implementer of the Amalima program and serves as technical lead for SO1 and SO2, working with local partners and counterparts, to improve crop and livestock production and marketing.

Amalima Loko is a new USAID-funded program implemented by CNFA and 5 partner organizations which applies community-driven approaches to improve food security, nutrition, and natural resource management in over 80 communal wards in Matabeland North.