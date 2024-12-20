Communications Intern (Harare)
Job Description
CNFA seeks to engage a vibrant and creative Communications Intern to support the Amalima Loko program. The intern will work closely with the Communications Officer and program team to support engagement with peer agencies and to document and disseminate key program activities and achievements to a range of audiences. This role offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in communications, media relations, and program support.
Duties and Responsibilities
Content Creation:
- Develop engaging social media content (posts, stories, reels) to increase program visibility.
- Assist in writing press releases, blog posts, and other communication materials.
Media Relations:
- Support the Communications Officer and Chief Of Party with media outreach, including pitching. stories for journalists and responding to media inquiries.
- Assist in organizing media tours and interviews with program beneficiaries and staff.
- Perform a daily scan of news publications for Amalima Loko and USAID articles or mentions.
Event Support:
- Assist with the planning and execution of program events including internal and external. workshops, Amalima Days, field visits, and conferences.
- Assist with logistics, participant coordination, and event documentation.
Program Documentation:
- Capture photos and videos of program activities to document progress and impact.
- Edit and organize multimedia content for use in reports, presentations, and social media.
- Support the development of case studies, success stories, and impact reports.
- Interview beneficiaries on the program’s progress and impact.
Administrative Support:
- Assist with administrative tasks, such as filing, data entry, and report preparation.
- Maintain database of peer agencies including contact information, geographies, sectors of work, and relevant products.
- Maintain the program's digital asset library.
Qualifications and Experience
- Pursuing a degree in Communications, Media, Journalism, Public Relations, or a related field.
- Strong writing and sub-editorial skills.
- Basic DSLR photography and videography skills.
- Proficiency in design software (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, etc).
- Experience with social media platforms and digital tools.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Passion for communication, international development, and agriculture.
Other
How to Apply
Please submit your resume and cover letter to: recruit@cnfazimbabwe.org
NB: This internship offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in the field of international development and communications. Interns will have the chance to work on real-world projects, learn from experienced professionals, and contribute to the success of the Amalima Loko program.
Deadline: 31 December 2024
CNFA
CNFA, an international NGO that specializes in agricultural development, is the prime implementer of the Amalima program and serves as technical lead for SO1 and SO2, working with local partners and counterparts, to improve crop and livestock production and marketing.
Amalima Loko is a new USAID-funded program implemented by CNFA and 5 partner organizations which applies community-driven approaches to improve food security, nutrition, and natural resource management in over 80 communal wards in Matabeland North.