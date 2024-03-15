Communications Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) seeks to fill in the following position under its programming pillars:

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is a socio- economic justice coalition pre- occupied with the quest for Social and Economic Justice established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ involvement in making public policy and pro- people and sustainable. Its specific objectives are: To raise the level of economic literacy among ZIMCODD members to include views and participation of grassroots and marginalised communities, facilitate research, lobbying and advocacy in order to raise the level of economic literacy and fiscal transparency on issues of debt, national/municipal budgets, trade and sustainable development, formulate credible and sustainable economic and social policy alternatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain an up-to-date contact database of ZIMCODD mailing list.

Assist with maintaining ZIMCODD’s online presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Assist with development of sound communications content for sharing and posting on ZIMCODD ICT platforms.

Facilitate the circulation and launch of ZIMCODD weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual publications

Provide support for ZIMCODD campaigns, editing briefing papers, finalizing presentations, and participating in advocacy events, drafting press statements.

Provide logistical support in organising key media events i.e., workshops, press conferences, training seminars, public meetings.

Research and write on relevant thematic areas contributing to ZIMCODD’s publication

Media monitoring and tracking of socioeconomic issues as they are reported

in both print and electronic media provide analysis and share with

stakeholders. Assist with packaging of ZIMCODD results and outcomes for sharing with the public under the supervision of the Communications Officer.

Provide design support in video, text and picture formats.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Communication and Campaigns Specialist and ZIMCODD management.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in English& Communication, Journalism, Media, Public Relations or any other relevant degree.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills.

Knowledge in social media strategies and best industry practices.

Creative, innovative and detail-oriented.

Proficiency with design packages such as Canva and Adobe Illustrator.

Proficient field photography skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and skills should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a motivational letter and detailed curriculum vitae, close of business. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in email subject.