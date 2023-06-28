Communications Manager (Harare)
EPZ Global
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned.
Reports To: Head Corporate And Industry Affairs
Duties and Responsibilities
- Promotes internal stakeholder communication and promotes a commercially focused, customer-centric corporate culture that puts customers and stakeholders at the center of everything the company does.
- Identifies, develops, and maintains connections with important internal stakeholders in order to improve the company’s reputation.
- Manages the internal stakeholder’s engagement plan to support business objectives.
- Assists line managers in ensuring proper communication to employees and other local stakeholders.
- Manages internal communication systems and media to have a positive impact on all levels of the workforce and the community.
- Recommends an effective framework for developing direct and effective relationships with key stakeholders in order to safeguard and enhance the company’s reputation while also promoting business and network education through high-quality information.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Communications or related.
- At least 10 to 15 years relevant experience including broader business management experience.
- Ability to influence and grow positive relationships with multiple stakeholders
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Familiarity with legislative and regulatory processes.
- High degree of diplomatic skills.
- Ability to work under pressure under short deadlines.
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs and certificates to: jobs@epzglobal.com
Deadline: 01 July 2023
