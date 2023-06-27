Communications Officer (Harare)

Job Description
Background
The Health Resilience Fund (HRF) 2022-2025 is a pooled health fund that is continuing to build on the gains obtained through the Health Development Fund (HDF) 2016-2021, with the support of the European Union (EU), UK Department for International Development (DFID) now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of Sweden, Government of Ireland, and The Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi). The programme aims to support the MoHCC in the context of the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 to achieve its goal of improving the quality of life of its citizens, through guaranteeing every Zimbabwean access to comprehensive and effective health systems and structures for appropriate services at all levels. The purpose of the HRF is to safeguard gains achieved through the Health Transition Fund/ Integrated Support Programme for Sexual Reproductive Health (HTF/ISP) and HDF. The HRF will invest strategically to End Preventable Deaths; consolidate the country’s Global Health Security, health systems strengthening while embracing the humanitarian/development nexus in line with hazards faced by the country. The programme will take targeted health system strengthening actions while advocating for enhanced allocative and operational efficiency, and mainstreaming climate change, gender, women and girls’ empowerment, human rights, disability, and safeguarding approaches.
Purpose for the job
The Communications Officer will provide overall leadership for communication issues of the HRF Programme Management Unit (PMU) within the MOHCC. This role will be responsible for planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating the communication and visibility strategy for the HRF to get the programme’s issues into the public domain, and enhance the programme’s credibility and brand.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Communication materials - Ensure that the production of communication products and materials is timely executed and followed up to support programme communication and visibility strategy:
- Media relations - Effective and timely professional assistance and support are provided in developing, drafting, and maintaining contact information, materials and relationships with journalists and media outlets covering all media – print, TV, radio, web etc. – in the country, to communicate the HRF story to a wider audience.
- Monitoring and evaluation - Regular monitoring and evaluation activities are undertaken according to the work plan to ensure maximum impact and continuous improvement of programme communication efforts. Ensure results and reports are prepared and shared on a timely basis
- Partners and Special Events - Help organize and generate public support for special events and activities to promote programme goals.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in communications, Journalism, Media Studies, Public Relations, or a related field.
- Masters degree would be an added advantage.
- A minimum of 5 years relevant work experience in communication, print and broadcast media, or interactive digital media, working in public or private sector,
- Experience working with Government, UN, and civil society organizations in relation to capacity strengthening in a development context.
Other
