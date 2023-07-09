Communications Officer (Harare)
Job Description
About ZADT
ZADT partners and collaborates with other development institutions and NGOs to support activities that benefit smallholder farmers in general. The role of ZADT in these partnerships is to facilitate access to finance and the provision of business development services to potential beneficiaries of these programmes.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the position of Communications Officer for a Three (3) Year Rural and Peri-Urban Women and Youth Agro- Entrepreneurs [i.e., Smallholder Farmers (SHFs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)] Access to Finance Training and Mentorship Project in Zimbabwe. The program seeks to provide financial literacy training and to facilitate increased access to appropriately structured finance to youth and women involved in agribusiness initiatives. This position reports to the Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop, implement and monitor the project’s communication strategy and communication plans.
- Coordinate and manage overall communications and advocacy portfolio, which include building relationships with local as well as international development partners.
- Develop communication, media, and marketing products such as fact sheets, progress reports (weekly/ monthly/ quarterly/ annual), program technical briefs, website content, newsletters, brochures, blogs, ad-hoc communication document requests for conferences and meetings such as abstracts, posters, and PowerPoint presentations, success stories etc in consultation with the Project Manager.
- Support programme documentation/ communication materials for various audiences and stakeholders.
- Provide technical assistance to project staff on how to package content to drive better results through communications, particularly on use of digital platforms.
- Participate in project activities to provide feedback on communications needs and knowledge sharing opportunities for the project team.
- Social media and website management: Increase project and donor visibility by creating, developing, and managing content for social media platforms, coordinate online discussion forums and other digital engagements.
- Translate programmatic evidence-based materials and hard data and beneficiary stories into compelling human impactful stories/ narratives.
- Photograph/ film and develop visual content that documents project activities.
Communication events management:
- Plan, lead and coordinate in-person and online events including launches, public discussions, webinars and conferences, exhibitions, awareness and demand generation campaign and events.
- Maintain a calendar of key dates and events of local, national, and regional significance to the project, which may require communications support.
- Lead the preparation and updating of the project/s standard information package for distribution to the public, media, and stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have a bachelor’s degree in media and communications, Marketing, Journalism, Public Relations, or a closely related discipline.
- Master’s degree in the above-mentioned fields is advantageous.
- A minimum of three years as a Media or Communication officer.
- Demonstrated experience in communication, writing, editing, and publications for development projects.
- Experience in networking, media, and public policy formulation is ideal.
- Experience in working and managing relations with multiple projects and stakeholders.
- Strong understanding of the development context in Zimbabwe, and communication needs of different types of donors.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
- Knowledge and experience in communications related to promotion of social inclusion of disadvantaged groups such as women and youth.
- Outstanding information gathering skills and good analytical skills.
- Highly responsive to internal and external communications requests.
- Skilled in presenting information to different audiences, including media.
- Proven writing skills, editing, design, videography, or photography skills a must.
- Demonstrated skill in program communication, development of information and communication material.
- Self-starter, proactive, strategic thinker, and possess strong negotiation skills for the purpose of soliciting cooperation.
- Strategic thinker with meticulous attention to detail, working well under pressure, and meeting deadlines.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to multitask and adapt in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to produce analytical and well-presented reports and publications.
- Computer skills (MS Office applications, databases, online collaboration platforms, email, and internet).
- Video and audio editing skills is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send one document that includes your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, contactable references, and your CV to: info@zadt.co.zw
NB: ZADT is an equal opportunity organization and encourages both female and male candidates to apply. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis and shortlisting will proceed as applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 July 2023
