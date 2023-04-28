Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing University social media strategy and implement university online campaigns.

Managing social media accounts and building the number of followers across all platforms.

Designing, creating, and editing engaging content on a variety of social media platforms.

Creating content for and update the website.

Creating periodic reports to optimize platform messaging by analyzing user behavior trends, communication metrics, etc.

Assisting with production of University promotional videos, documentaries, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism, Digital Platforms, Public Relations or equivalent plus at least three (3) years relevant experience.

In addition, the applicant must have relevant experience in social media / digital marketing/ graphic design area.

Experience in creating and editing audio-visual content and social media engagement- imagery, graphics, and video.

Excellent writing, editing and proof reading skills. Should have strong knowledge of website and social media trends, monitoring tools and analytical platforms.

Strong communication and problem solving skills.

Evidence of social media community management is considered an asset.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=81

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023