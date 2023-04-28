Communications Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post.

Marketing And Communications Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Corporate communication: Draft University publications e.g Annual reports, newsletters, press/ news release articles and advertisements.

Gather information and draft newsletters and reports.

Public and stakeholder relations.

Must be able to meet performance targets.

Respond to stakeholder queries.

Actively participate in activities that market the University locally and abroad.

Carry out any other duties assigned by the Marketing and Communications Director.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in either English and Communication or Media and Society Studies.

At least 2 years working experience in a similar or related position.

Personal Attributes:

Good oral and written communication skills.

Solid knowledge of marketing techniques and principles.

A team player with customer-oriented approach.

Social media management skills.

Must be creative and be able to generate content for the University newsletter.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office, Power Point and Pastel.

Excellent organisational and multi-tasking skills.

Decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Good networking skills.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place, and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.

NB: The successful candidate may be deployed to any of the University Campuses. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 28 April 2023