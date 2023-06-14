Communications Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

This position will be under the direction of the Deputy Executive Director -Technical and working in close coordination with the Research and Programme leads and coordinators, the Communications Specialist is responsible for developing and implementing both external and internal communication and media strategies including through the website, social media, newsletters, press contacts and briefings. The Communications Specialist will write and distribute content to promote the Centre’s brand and Sexual and Reproductive Health activities, including those related to climate change effects on maternal and child health.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborating with management to develop and implement an effective communications strategy based on our target audience;

Developing, editing, and distributing effective communications activities for both internal and external activities, including publications, press releases, website content, annual reports, speeches, and other marketing material that communicates the Centre’s activities and services.

The incumbent will also be responsible for developing working relationships with key internal and external stakeholders and partners;

Developing content and maintaining CeSHHAR’ s website and social media outlets, ensuring growth of audience and engagement;

Dissemination and outreach: Writing dynamic global newsletters, ensuring synergies between CeSHHAR and its stakeholders.

Developing a media strategy and press contacts for all CeSHHAR events;

Developing the branding and communication strategy for CeSHHAR;

Managing and expanding CeSHHAR database on all important activities and functions and building CeSHHAR capacity in verbal and written communications.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Media Studies, Public Relations, or any related field.

A relevant master’s degree or Postgraduate qualification in Communication, Public Relations, Media Studies/ Journalism or any related qualification is a distinct advantage.

A minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience. Membership to a relevant professional is an advantage.

Possessing of the following technical competencies and soft skills: Digital marketing/ social media platform digitization.

Concept note writing; Basic knowledge of and skills in desktop publishing, HTML, photography and photo editing Public relations communication and public speaking.

Ability to work with people from different disciplines.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

A capable organiser, used to meeting deadlines.

Excellent communications skills, both written and verbal and a team player.

Other

How to Apply

Click link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=sDQ_pZ2QfUac_GGXQMo-HUUuLkJQtR9JjdmDECZJzXFUOEU3UkxSRVhYVjdLVFVCS08yS0ZZSDBVQi4u to omplete the Application Form then submit your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

