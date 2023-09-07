Communications & Stakeholder Liaison Officer

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Communications and Stakeholder Liason Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor degree in Commercial or Social Science discipline including Marketing, Business administration.

Development Studies, Sociology, Social Work, Media Studies and/ or Diploma in Public Relations.

At leasts vears relevant exoerence.

Key Competencies:

Personal self-assurance and confidence in dealing with people at all levels within the organization and stakeholders using appropriate tact and diplomacy.

Good organizational skills with the ability to coordinate several projects and meet deadlines.

Comfortable to collaborate with different departments across the business divide.

At ease with various stakeholders and able to develop and retain strategic partnerships

Good written and verbalcommunication skIls.

Has ability to meet the ash initiatives of the business.

