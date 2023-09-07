Pindula|Search Pindula
Khaya Cement Limited

Communications & Stakeholder Liaison Officer

Khaya Cement Limited
Aug. 18, 2023
Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Communications and Stakeholder Liason Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor degree in Commercial or Social Science discipline including Marketing, Business administration.
  • Development Studies, Sociology, Social Work, Media Studies and/ or Diploma in Public Relations.
  • At leasts vears relevant exoerence.

Key Competencies:

  • Personal self-assurance and confidence in dealing with people at all levels within the organization and stakeholders using appropriate tact and diplomacy.
  • Good organizational skills with the ability to coordinate several projects and meet deadlines.
  • Comfortable to collaborate with different departments across the business divide.
  • At ease with various stakeholders and able to develop and retain strategic partnerships
  • Good written and verbalcommunication skIls.
  • Has ability to meet the ash initiatives of the business.

Other

How to Apply

As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Companv's Equality and Diversity ambitions.

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and arecinterested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com.

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Khaya Cement Limited

Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.

