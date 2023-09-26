Community Development Worker (Harare)

Job Description

To monitor registered children and facilitate the integration of Sponsorship and development activities to ensure child participation and child well-being in the Area Programme (AP).

Location: Matobo - Maphaneni Area Program

Reports to: Area Programme Manager

Direct Reports: N/A

Duties and Responsibilities

Registration and monitoring of children in Sponsorship Programme.

Assist in the registration of children into the program ensuring that they meet the local child selection criteria, in liaison with community leaders.

Assist in analyzing the authenticity of children’s information during the registration process.

Monitor registered children in compliance with Sponsorship standards and facilitate action on case management issues arising there from, including registered children (RC) deregistration.

Service Operations Indicator management.

Facilitate correspondence management ensuring that sponsor letters, introductory letters, gift notifications, support office queries, Christmas cards and annual progress reports are action in accordance with Sponsorship Standards.

Facilitate capture of photos and videos to meet Supporter Engagement targets for the AP.

Facilitate to identify and build the capacity of local community volunteers in using HOPE mobile app and any other new initiatives for Sponsorship processes.

Participate in the designing and data collection of all annual mailings.

Facilitate the hosting of sponsor visits, birthday and Christmas bounce back activities with families, community leaders and other relevant stakeholders at the local level.

Development and Sponsorship Activities integration

Assist in community mobilization for development activities in the AP.

Participate in the identification, facilitation, monitoring and evaluation of development activities in the community.

Facilitate on-going child protection and sponsorship education among communities in the AP.

Mainstream, in partnership with Leads of different projects, child protection, disability, gender, HIV and AIDs in programming activities taking place in the AP.

Represent the interests of WV in local community activities in the AP.

Child Protection, Child Participation and Spiritual Development of children

Encourage and create platforms for age-appropriate child participation in development activities taking place in the community.

Provide spiritual nurturing to children in Programme.

Support capacity building of child protection structures in the AP.

Mobilize communities for Child Protection Incidences reporting and referral to existing field structures.

Activities Reporting:

Compile reports of any children in special circumstances, who need assistance or who have left the area or have died and inform Sponsorship Lead.

Report monthly, progress in Sponsorship, child protection and other development activities that took place in his/her area of coverage.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language.

At least a Certificate in Community Development or related field.

One-year experience in community development work.

Ability to work with minimal supervision, willing to learn and be led by Supervisors.

Good Interpersonal skills.

Experience in working with children.

Community mobilization skills.

Ability to ride a motorcycle.

Should originate from ward 11 and 12.

World Vision International is both an equal opportunity employer and a Christian organization. We conduct recruitment without regard to race, ancestry, national origin, age, sex or gender (including gender identity and gender expression), marital status, parental or pregnancy status, or disability of an otherwise qualified individual. We take a firm stance against racism, discrimination, and harassment and foster an environment where people with a multiplicity of personal characteristics are embraced and valued.