Community Health Services Nurse x6 (Chiredzi, Zaka & Mwenezi)

Job Description

JF Kapnek Zimbabwe a registered PVO 1/86 which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1986 whose mission is to improve family health, reduce child mortality and create educational opportunities for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs is seeking to fill the vacancies mentioned above.

The main responsibilities for the Community Health Service Nurse are to provide comprehensive package of care for people living with HIV (PLHIV) as guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care strategic plan in the community. The Community Health Services Provider is expected to provide HIV care and treatment services in the community around a cluster of health facilities and support linkages in close collaboration with the facility staff, Community Outreach Agent Coordinators as well as other community-based health workers and other implementing partners. S/he is accountable to the District Manager. Reporting to: District Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Mentorship and Supervision of community staff in the assigned cluster

Supervise the work of the Community Outreach Agents and Community Outreach Agent Coordinators.

Assist the District Manager in data driven placement as well as mentorship and performance management of the same.

Conduct targeted HIV testing as per national guidelines.

Work with Community Referral Facilitators and Community Outreach Agent Coordinators to mobilise eligible clients within the community for targeted HIV testing and counselling to achieve targets.

Provide pre and post – HIV confidential counselling and testing.

Perform rapid HIV testing on all eligible clients (adults, adolescents and children) that have consented to testing/re-testing and interpret the results to the clients.

Collect DBS samples on HIV exposed infants and counsel caregivers.

Counsel HIV-positive clients and link them to care and treatment.

Counsel HIV-negative clients and link them to prevention and support services.

Screen all HIV positive clients for TB and STIs and offer appropriate treatment as well as make appropriate referrals. Provide quality care for HIV-positive clients on Anti-retroviral (ARV) Treatment.

Facilitate linkage between HIV testing, diagnosis, care, treatment, and support.

Ensure appropriate systems (same day ART initiation, hand-to-hand referrals, booking of clients deferring ART initiation etc) that promote uptake and enrolment of PLHIV onto ART are in place in the community around the supported cluster of facilities.

Provide adherence counselling and initiate clients on ARV treatment in the community around the supported cluster of facilities.

Link and refer clients to community based Psychosocial Support Services.

Provide routine follow-up and monitoring of clients (including scheduling, collect, interpreting Viral Load and CD4 test results) and provide adherence support.

Support the tracking and tracing of clients who are defaulting in the community.

Provide comprehensive support including EAC for clients with unsuppressed VL.

Support the COACs and the DM conduct community mobilization, demand creation, defaulter identification, tracking and tracing as well as facilitate the formation and strengthening of community ART refill groups (CARGs) and support groups.

Ensure the correct and complete recording of DSD models and defaulter tracing services in appropriate care booklets, registers, checklists, and other source documents is done.

Provide quality HIV/TB/Cervical cancer collaborative services.

Conduct pre-identification of patients eligible for TPT, TB screening, sputum/CXR results management) that promote scale up of TPT and TB treatment from the community level. Collect sputum where appropriate.

Correctly record TPT and TB services in appropriate care booklets, registers, and other source documents.

Support the COACs and the DM as well as participate in the targeted community mobilization, demand creation for cervical cancer screening.

Documentation of clients in the relevant monitoring and evaluation tools(registers)

Record and maintain filing system for all client records as per MOHCC procedures.

Prepare monthly report on services rendered for submission to supervisor.

Correctly and completely record HIV services in appropriate registers, checklists, and other source documents.

Conduct data analysis (yield analysis, cascade analysis) to improve quality of services and achievement of targets.

Qualifications and Experience

PCN/ Primary Care Nursing/ RGN or equivalent qualification.

Certificate in Rapid HIV Testing and Counselling.

Class 3 Drivers’ license or willingness to ride a motorbike is a must.

Motorbike riding experience is an added advantage.

At least three years OI/ ART experience.

Sound knowledge and experience in M&E for HIV is an added advantage.

Registration with Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and licensed to practice as a nurse in Zimbabwe.

Functional Skills & knowledge: