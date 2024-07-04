Pindula|Search Pindula
Community Health (x2)

Jul. 04, 2024
Job Description

The above-mentioned positions have arisen within the city of bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provides preventive, promotive and rehabilitative services within a specific community.
  • Provides effective vaccine management.
  • Conducts disease surveillance and outbreak response.
  • Conducts and manages EPI program, nutrition, health education, home visits of “At Risk” patients.
  • Monitors and Evaluates community programmes in the nursing section at clinic and community level.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma in General Nursing.
  • A Diploma in Community Nursing.
  • A Diploma in Midwifery.
  • A Degree in Nursing will be an added advantage.
  • Must be registered with Nurses’ Council of Zimbabwe.
  • A valid practising certificate.
  • A clean class 4 driver’s licence.
  • At least 4 years experience in a similar work environment.

Other

How to Apply

The Package:

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising of a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.

Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Community Health Sister” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

Not later than Thursday, 4 July 2024.

The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer

C. DUBE TOWN CLERK

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

